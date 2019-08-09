Police hand out flyers in Little Havana hoping to find man accused of sexual battery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police knocked on doors in a Little Havana neighborhood, hoping to find information on a man accused of sexual battery.

The flyers handed out on Friday morning included a sketch of a man who officials said sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment.

The victim was targeted at an apartment building in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Domino Park, on July 24.

After the man knocked on the victim’s door, he chatted her up and allegedly forced his way inside her home.

“That subject barged in behind her, forced his way inside of her home and that’s where he committed a sexual assault on that victim,” said City of Miami Police’s Public Information Officer Kiara Delva.

City of Miami Police went door to door in the woman’s neighborhood, warning residents to keep an eye out for the man.

Neighbors are fearful knowing this man attacked in their community.

“I think it’s really important because it just shows that the City of Miami actually really cares that all women are important,” said a nearby resident. “I’m honestly afraid to walk my dog alone at night or anything. I literally bring pepper spray with me everywhere.”

Detectives said the man they are searching for stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and is believed to be about 27-years-old.

“I’ve always been safe but now that they told me that there’s a rapist, it kind of scared me,” said a woman who lives in the area.

“We know that he’s out there somewhere and we do not want him to strike again,” said Delva.

If you have any information on this sexual assault, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

