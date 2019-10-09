Police hand out flyers in hopes of locating missing NW Miami-Dade woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department took to the streets on Wednesday morning seeking information regarding a woman who went missing.

Sixty-year-old Caroline Norris was last seen at her residence along the 1100 block of Northwest 103rd Street on Sept. 11.

According to detectives, she told her family she was going to walk to a convenience store but was not seen or heard from since.

Norris uses a red and black walker and was last seen wearing a burgundy dress and a long, black wig.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray eyes and is said to have trouble with her vision.

Police urge anyone with information on Norris’ whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300. They may also call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

