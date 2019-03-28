Police hand out flyers hoping to find driver in fatal hit and run of elderly man in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers passed out flyers in hopes of finding the driver behind the wheel of a fatal hit and run of an elderly man in Northwest Miami Dade.

Seventy-six-year-old Eniste Rigobert was killed on Feb. 8 in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 105th Street in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officials describe the vehicle they are searching for as a 1999 to 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban or Tahoe with front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.