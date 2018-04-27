Police hand out fliers in search for Little Haiti sexual assault subject

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took to the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood to pass out fliers in a search for a man accused of sexually assaulting one woman and trying to kidnap another.

On the fliers is a surveillance image of a man police said is behind the sexual assault.

“We’re knocking on neighbors’ doors just to see if anyone may recognize him,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

Police said the man entered one house in the area and tried to kidnap a woman inside. However, she was able to get away.

Shortly after, officers said the man sexually assaulted another woman in the same area.

One resident said she saw a man fitting the subject’s description, and when she saw the photo, she said she was sure it was the same man she saw around the time of the attack.

“That’s the same man,” she said. “No, I didn’t see him before.”

Another resident, Loren Ceballos, said officers knocked on her door.

“They gave you a description of a guy and they’re like, ‘If you hear anything in the back, just call us,'” Ceballos said. “I used to walk. They say walking is good. I would walk over here from my house, but now I’m like, ‘I need to get dropped off.'”

If you have any information on this man’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

