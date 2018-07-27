Police: Gunman in custody after shooting in Hialeah leads to crash; 3 injured

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a subject into custody after, they said, he opened fire on a man and a woman in Hialeah, then was involved in a car crash that sent a third victim to the hospital.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting near East 31st Street and Ninth Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Friday.

A witness at the scene said she heard six shots.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, one of the victims were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other by ground. Both remain in the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators said the subject was apprehended after being involved in a crash near East Sixth Street and 41st Street shortly after the shooting.

Officials believe the driver of the other vehicle victim suffered burn injuries after their car caught fire.

Paramedics took that victim to JMH for treatment. He was observed with his head bandaged at the hospital.

