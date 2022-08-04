SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers made a public plea for help to seek information after five people were shot and rushed to the hospital.

Miami-Dade police officers, along with Rep Kevin Chambliss, passed out flyers in a neighborhood where several shootings have taken place. Their goal is to get information on the suspects of these tragedies.

Community leaders canvassed Cutler Manor Apartments and combed for clues after four teens were shot in the area.

“There’s something specificly going on and we need to get to the bottom of it,” said Chambliss.

Florida representative Chambliss joined Miami-Dade police and CrimeStoppers on Thursday morning to bring awareness and to get information on a string of recent shootings in the area.

“This is a call for us to come together and for us to begin to identify what’s going on and what we can do to stop it,” said Chambliss.

This comes one day after five people were shot at the nearby Perrine Rainbow Apartments.

“I don’t know what happened,” said a victim. “He tried to kill us sitting right on the sidewalk.”

The woman, who didn’t want to share her name, said someone opened fire on her family as they sat outside their home. This happened just before 1 a.m., Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know what happened,” said the woman. “Who did it, why they did it.”

People who live in Cutler Manor fear there will be more shootings.​

“I’ve been sleeping on my floor,” said Jennifer Jones, a resident of the complex. “I have two windows in my room. I’m scared for people to stand by my window because you don’t know who is the target. You don’t know nothing, so just stay in your house.”

Law enforcement officials and residents are expected to out flyers later as well.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

