Police give all-clear in suspicious package at Miracle Marketplace in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all-clear after a suspicious package was found inside a parking garage in Miami.

City of Miami Police and the bomb squad responded to the scene at the Miracle Marketplace, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said a security guard on patrol spotted something that looked like a black metallic safe on the fourth floor of the garage.

A nearby Hooters restaurant and LA Fitness open at the time were not affected.

Officials said their focus was on the fourth and first floor of the parking garage at 3301 Coral Way.

Police deemed the item safe and gave the all-clear, just after 11 p.m.

