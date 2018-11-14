Police give all clear after suspicious package found in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was found in Downtown Miami.

Officers responded to the scene near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Third Street, Wednesday morning.

Upon their arrival, they found what “appeared to be a suitcase near a pole.”

UPDATE: The scene has been rendered safe & all roadways have now reopened. https://t.co/K91wfgXvTH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 14, 2018

The Bomb Unit was called to the scene. However, just after 10:45 a.m., officers rendered the package safe and gave the all clear.

Officers temporarily closed Northeast Third Street between Biscayne and Second Avenue. However, the street has since reopened.

