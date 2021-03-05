Police give all clear after responding to reported suspicious package in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after the bomb squad responded to a reported suspicious package in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police were dispatched to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and East Flagler Street at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Due to a suspicious package in the area of Biscayne Blvd. & E. Flagler St. Biscayne Blvd. Southbound between N.E. 2 Ave and S.E. 1 Ave is closed. This closure may affect @IRideMDT transportation in the area. pic.twitter.com/zGEgHPO7HV — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2021

Officers closed the southbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast Second Avenue and Southeast First Avenue for several hours, but they have since reopened.

Police said the closures possibly affected Miami-Dade Transit operations in the area.

