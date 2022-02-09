MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was found in Miami.

Miami Police received a call about a bag that was left behind at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The bomb squad was called in to check it out, before using a robot to blow it up.

This all took place along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 34th Street.

It remains unclear what was inside the package.

