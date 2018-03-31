Police: Girl killed, 2 minors hurt after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A community is reeling after, police said, a 3-year-old girl was killed and two other minors were injured in a shooting in Miami’s Liberty Square neighborhood, Saturday morning.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting took place near Northwest 13th Court and 65th Street, at around 11 a.m.

The 3-year-old girl was take to North Shore Hospital, where she later died.

Officials said the two other minors were grazed, possibly by broken glass. They are both expected to be OK.

Officials said the suspected gunman surrendered to authorities at around 2 p.m.. Officials said he had been on the run and was spotted heading northbound on Northwest 22nd Avenue and 62nd Street.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to address the shooting. He tweeted, “Tragically unacceptable! What message does it send to children when as toddlers they become victims of gun violence?? A 3-year-old was murdered. Clearly, we as a community are not doing enough. My prayers for these children and families.”

Police are attempting to determine what led to the shooting.

