MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said that a store clerk shot a would be robber.

The incident occurred along 752 Pembroke Road in Miramar, Tuesday night.

The Sunoco gas station has been sealed off with crime tape and police are questioning witnesses.

The attempted robber has been transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Miramar Police said that the man tried to rob someone inside of the Sunoco in a strong arm robbery.

That was when the store clerk turned the tables and shot the robber, according to police.

The robber ran away from the area and just a few blocks away was found by police, but instead of being placed under arrest he was taken to the hospital.

He was said to be conscious and alert.

