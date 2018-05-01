NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers from multiple agencies across Miami-Dade County are taking part in somber ceremonies throughout May to honor colleagues who were killed in the line of duty, and it is all thanks to a special local program.

Project Honoring Every Resting Officer, also known as Project HERO, brings together law enforcement officers from across the county to remember their fallen fellow officers.

Beginning Tuesday and throughout May, officers representing each agency will be visiting the gravesites of 143 heroes.

“Project HERO, every year, from May 1st to the last day of the month, we’re going to memorialize our officers who have sacrificed everything for our communities,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez during a ceremony held Tuesday.

It is a tribute now seven years running, and it is made possible by the Police Officer Assistance Trust.

“These officers pay the ultimate sacrifice. They’re heroes,” said Miami Beach Police Detective Shantell Mitchell. “It’s a reminder that what we do, we could ultimately lose our life.”

Grave markers in the shape of police badges and labeled “Police Officer” are placed at each gravesite. The markers hold in place U.S. flags and thin blue line flags.

“We actually send these flags out across the United States to 17 different locations, so that officers that are buried in other states and throughout the state of Florida are also honored and tribute is paid to them,” said Perez.

And that includes K-9 officers.

Mitchell paid tribute to Thor, a K-9 officer who lost his life protecting and serving back in 1969.

“Behind every name that’s at the wall of honor at Tropical Park there’s a story, there’s a family, there’s kids, there’s parents,” said Perez. “There’s somebody that never had the opportunity to see the last day, the last breath of their family member.”

Thanks to Project HERO, their life of sacrifice will never be forgotten.

A memorial will be held for all fallen heroes at the local, state and federal levels on Thursday evening at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade.

