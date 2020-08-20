Police: Florida man steals scratch off ticket from store, tries to cash winning ticket at same place

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Police said a Florida man stole lottery tickets from a store, and then returned to the same store to try to cash a winning ticket.

Clearwater police arrested 27-year-old Herbert McClellan, Fox 13 reports.

According to police, McClellan stole 13 scratch-off tickets from a convenience store and immediately tried to see if any of the tickets were winners.

Officers said when one of the tickets turned out to be worth $30, McClellan returned to the same store where the ticket was stolen and tried to cash it in.

Staff called police and McClellan was arrested.

According to Fox 13, McClellan was charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property. He is being held on $12,000 bond.

