Police: Florida man said he wasn’t drinking while driving, just at stop signs

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies said a Florida man who was accused of drunk driving gave an odd explanation as to what was going on.

According to TCPalm, 69-year-old Earle Stevens was stopped by Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in a McDonald’s parking lot after a woman called 911 to report a driver kept hitting her car from behind.

When deputies arrived, the woman pointed out a car being driven by Stevens.

Deputies said Stevens had an open bottle of liquor on the passenger seat and he smelled of alcohol. However, he claimed he was not drinking and driving.

“He further explained that he was not drinking while the car was moving and only when he stopped for stop signs and traffic signals,” a deputy wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Stevens also admitted to not having a valid license.

Officers later arrested Stevens on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license.

Stevens later admitted to having two previous DUI charges from Missouri.

