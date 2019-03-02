Police: Florida man hits 2 women with van in dispute, killing 1

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man hit two women with his van, killing one of them during a dispute in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department told local media that 39-year-old Elson Silencieux had been doing work at the women’s house when the three began arguing on Friday.

Detectives say Silencieux then hit 59-year-old Marie Ambroise and her 28-year-old daughter with his Chevy van as he was leaving their house. Ambroise died after being taken to a hospital, and her daughter was treated and released.

The man fled the scene but was found and detained later in a neighboring city.

Delray Beach police continue to investigate the woman’s death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.