SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said they were looking for someone that was believed to be involved in a robbery near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday.

Miami-Dade police made contact with the suspect during their search in the area and that was when an officer fired one shot.

No one was injured in that incident.

The criminal was eventually taken into custody.

