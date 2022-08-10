SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The subject was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments, near Southwest 200th Street and 123rd Drive, around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said they responded to a call after someone believed to be involved in a robbery was spotted in the neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police encountered a possible suspect during their search in the area and that was when an officer fired one shot.

No one was injured in that incident.

One person was taken into custody, but it is unclear whether they were involved in the crime.

