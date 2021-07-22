HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment building in Hollywood and now the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause as a possible arson attack.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the Carriage Hills gated apartment complex along Sterling Road and North 68th Avenue just after 4 a.m., Thursday.

“The alarm went off around 4 o’clock,” said Carriage Hills resident Cid Weinstein. “All the fire trucks came in, the police cars came in. They were here within maybe five minutes, they came here very quick. I didn’t see any flames, only a lot of smoke. It was black smoke.”

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after a massive response.

The first and second-floor units were damaged by the flames.

Two residents were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two police officers were treated on scene for smoke inhalation but it remains unclear if they were transported as well.

