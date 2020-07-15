Police fine, cite driver caught on camera doing donuts in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have fined and cited a driver who was caught on camera doing donuts in the middle of a Miami Beach intersection.

A white vehicle could be seen doing donuts at the intersection of Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road overnight Tuesday.

Miami Beach Police would fine the driver $632 and issue a citation for careless driving, having a learner’s permit with no licensed driver past 10 p.m. and failure to obey a traffic control device.

“Please do not come into our city and operate your vehicle carelessly which, in turn, jeopardizes not only your safety but also all those around you,” police said in a statement.

City Manager Jimmy Morales said earlier in the week that things are going to be tougher on those who commit crimes in the city and violate the rules.

More officers are also expected to be out enforcing laws.

When asked why the driver of the vehicle was not arrested, police said the driver is a 25-year-old man who was remorseful and apologetic.

Investigators said the decision was left to the officer’s discretion, and the officer decided the driver deserved a fine and multiple citations but no arrest.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.