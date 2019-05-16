Police find tortoise in North Miami Beach, owner encouraged to come forward

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers with the North Miami Beach Police Department found a tortoise and are hoping the owner comes forward.

The African spurred tortoise was found in the middle of the street and the police department posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes it can be reunited with it’s owner.

NMBPD located a Sacada/African Spur Tortoise. It's most likely someone's pet. If you are the owner please call Mickey at (786) 224-8984 or visit https://t.co/IpGUV5HUtd #633 pic.twitter.com/erPNpz6W39 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) May 15, 2019

The tortoise is being cared for by the police department in the meantime.

If you notice your tortoise has gone missing, call at 786-224-8984.

