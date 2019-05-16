Police find tortoise in North Miami Beach, owner encouraged to come forward

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers with the North Miami Beach Police Department found a tortoise and are hoping the owner comes forward.
The African spurred tortoise was found in the middle of the street and the police department posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes it can be reunited with it’s owner.
The tortoise is being cared for by the police department in the meantime.
If you notice your tortoise has gone missing, call at 786-224-8984.
