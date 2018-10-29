BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A South Florida motivational speaker who had battled with his insurance company to get a $150,000 prosthetic arm was devastated when he discovered it stolen from his pickup truck parked at his girlfriend’s apartment complex.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said in an email that officers found the black carbon fiber Touch Bionics arm in the bushes near a fence shortly after Chris Ruden reported it missing Sunday.

“The officer was like, ‘We found it.’ He was super excited,” said Ruden.”

Slater says Sgt. Rayner De Los Rios and detectives Varco Villari and Jeff Gleicher found the arm after hours of searching.

Ruden, a Coconut Creek resident, stopped by the police station Sunday night to pick up the arm which, he said, cost $150,000.

“I have to say a huge thank you to Boynton Beach Police Department because they worked so hard to find it,” said Ruden. “People came in from off-duty to find it, and it was just a huge camaraderie on their part, and I can’t thank them enough.”

News outlets report Ruden is a power lifter and motivational speaker who was born with a congenital birth defect, leaving him with only two fingers on his left hand. He said having the prosthetic limb makes everything in life easier for him.

