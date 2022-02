PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are reported that they have located a missing teen.

Thursday afternoon, police tweeted that Angie Mumguia was back home.

UPDATE: Angie safely returned home this morning. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/PvvmLt3r09 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 10, 2022

She had not return home from West Broward High School, located at 500 NW 209th Ave., on Tuesday afternoon.

