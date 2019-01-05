Police find missing elderly Plantation man

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a missing elderly Plantation man has been called off by police after he was located.

Police said 82-year-old Anthony L. Costa left his home at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday and had not been seen since.

Plantation Police is advising the public can disregard the previous alert in reference to "at risk" missing person, Anthony Costa. Mr. Costa has been located. Thank you for all assistance. https://t.co/R1qcUoO521 — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) January 6, 2019

Detectives said Costa may have had an altered mental status and was considered endangered.

However, Costa was found in good health and reunited with his family, Sunday.

