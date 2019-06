MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have located an elderly Miami woman with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing.

Ramona Carmen Toro was reported missing after she had last been seen along the 3700 block of Northwest Seventh Street, at around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

By early evening, Toro’s family confirmed that she had been located and is safe.

