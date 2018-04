TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A 3-week-old baby boy who was missing from Tampa has since been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement believed the infant named Sage Cooper was in the company of 32-year-old David Cooper and 25-year-old Kaitlynn Lovel. That has not been confirmed as of yet.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.