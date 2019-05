WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - West Palm Beach Police have located a missing 13-year-old boy.

The search is on Travarri Hayes.

Arrived home safe & sound. Thank you all. https://t.co/2aymbCAhJH — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) May 31, 2019

Police announced Friday that Hayes went missing a week ago on May 23. However, just after 3 p.m., they announced that the teen had been located and is safe.

They did not give any more information on the case.

