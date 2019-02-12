Police find Miami Beach home invasion suspect after wallet left in victim’s bedroom

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have connected a man to an armed Miami Beach home invasion after a wallet was found in the victim’s bedroom.

Ronald Perez was arrested on Monday after he allegedly forced his way into a victim’s house, ransacked his bedroom and took two cellphones, credit cards, $50, a Metro-Dade Transit card and his apartment keys before leaving wearing the victim’s clothes.

The incident occurred at an apartment building located on 69th Street of Harding Avenue, just after 8:30 a.m.

According to the victim, Perez knocked on the door before pushing his way into the apartment yelling, “Where is my brother?”

He then drank water, used the bathroom and smoked two cigarettes before he made his way into the victim’s bedroom and changed into his clothes.

The victim noticed Perez’s wallet was left in the room and called police once he left the apartment.

Once Perez was in custody, he told a detective his friend Ricky, who is in prison, had sent him to that address to collect money.

The victim said he has never met Perez before Monday.

Perez faced a judge Tuesday morning and was ordered to be held without bond.

