Police find materials to make Molotov cocktails inside car in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade was discovered with hazardous materials inside.

According to a source at the scene, this began as a routine traffic stop on Wednesday. Police pulled over a car inside a parking lot near Southwest 88th Street.

During the traffic stop, police found explosive materials inside the car. Investigators said the materials were for Molotov cocktails, a homemade explosive.

Crime scene investigators and bomb squad units have taken the materials — which include wine bottles, rope and a gas canister — out of the car.

Residents in the area were shocked that this happened in the area.

“We didn’t know at first,” said Alex Ramirez, who works nearby. “At first, we thought it was drugs or something small or a car crash. It wasn’t until later, when they were about to leave, that we found out. We never thought that some things like that could happen in this area.”

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are also investigating this incident.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.