MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found the body of a Barry University student who went missing this weekend.

According to a tweet by City of Miami Police, 19-year-old Priscilla Torres was found murdered at Northwest 29th Avenue and 12th Street on Saturday.

The female in this sketch has been identified as 19 y.o. Pricilla Torres, who had been reported missing by Miami Shores PD. The vehicle she was last seen in, a white Nissan Sentra with FL Tag: HZBU86, has not been found. Anyone with information please contact @MDCrimeStoppers https://t.co/dAN8tM3NZi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 12, 2018

Torres was initially reported missing by Miami Shores Police and was last seen on campus, where she lives in a dorm, on Friday.

Barry University released a statement that read as follows:

“Very late Sunday night, we learned that freshman student, Priscilla Torres, was a victim of a homicide in Miami. At this time, her death remains an open investigation with the City of Miami Police Department.Words fail to express the shock and deep sorrow that we, her Barry family, are experiencing. However, we cannot imagine the profound heartache and anguish her parents and family members are suffering. As we mourn the tragic death of our student, we offer sympathy, prayers and comfort to her family, friends, classmates, faculty and everyone who loved her and shared her young life. Our University counselors and Campus Ministry team are available to all students who may need support.”

If you have any information on this murder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.