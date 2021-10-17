MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing in Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, 72-year-old Joseph Vincent Williams left his home along the 6700 block of Southwest 20th Street at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and was not been seen since.

Investigators said he was driving a white 1997 Mercedes-Benz C280.

He had been last seen wearing a gray Miami Heat T-shirt, dark-colored pants and black shoes.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and is bald.

Detectives said he has recently shown signs of memory loss and it was possible that he was in Miami-Dade County.

Monday evening, police confirmed Williams was found safe and is being reunited with family. They did not specify where he was located.

