MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit says a 46-year-old man reported missing has been found.

Joe Ronald Orta was located and reunited with his family, Monday.

He was last seen in the area of Allapatah, Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.