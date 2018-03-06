Police find 20 firearms in Miami Beach home of man accused of threatening, raping woman

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police said their officers have found 20 firearms inside the home of a man who has been accused of threatening police as well as threatening and raping a woman.

Miami Beach Police arrested 38-year-old Jaime Gonzalez, Monday, hitting him with a list of charges.

According to officers, Gonzalez and a woman were having some sort of dispute when police arrived. The woman said Gonzalez attacked her and made threats to kill her and many other people. Officers also said Gonzalez was acting strange when they arrived, and he threatened them as well.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and Baker Acted. Police said he then threatened medical staff while he was at the hospital.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and Miami Beach Police then began searching Gonzalez’s home and vehicles.

During their investigation, detectives discovered six rifles, three shotguns, a crossbow, 11 pistols and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Officers later determined that one of the pistols was previously stolen in Miami Beach, and one of the shotguns had an illegal short barrel.

During their investigation, officers said the woman eventually told them Gonzalez had raped her several days earlier.

Police ultimately transported Gonzalez to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Gonzalez has been charged with false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery, theft and possession of a short barrel shotgun.

