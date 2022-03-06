MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police responded to a call in reference to a double shooting that took place in the 6900 block of Northwest 7th Avenue around 1:27 a.m. Sunday.

Police arrived on scene and found two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were both self transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

