NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Northwest 100th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue, Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Police have taped off the area where they found a deceased victim in a car.

Following the alert, police said an adult male who was pronounced dead by fire rescue.

