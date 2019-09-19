Police: Family receives video call showing missing Davie teen tied up

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are searching for a teen who has not been seen for a month.

The search is on for 16-year-old Destiny Rose.

According to police, Rose was last seen at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches on Aug. 20.

Police said they received a call from Rose’s aunt to report an alarming video call she received from her niece’s account.

The aunt told police that when she answered the call, she made contact with a man instead of her niece. The man moved the camera to show Rose crying while tied to a chair with a rope wrapped around her neck.

Detectives said the man told Rose’s aunt, “If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her” before abruptly ending the call.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with a crew cut and a short patch of facial hair on his chin.

If you have any information on Rose’s whereabouts call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

