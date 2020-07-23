Police evict squatter exhibiting erratic, violent behavior from Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was apparently squatting inside of a Fort Lauderdale home has been evicted after he was caught on video exhibiting erratic and violent behavior towards neighbors.

Residents of the Coral Ridge Isles community spoke to 7News on Wednesday about the man who, they say, has terrorized them, screamed at them and constantly rang their doorbells since December.

“Our lives have really changed since this,” Danielle, a neighbor, said. “Every night, I sleep with my dresser up against my wall. I sleep with a metal bar next to my bed.”

Police said evicting the man from the home was complicated, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

They added they have had a lot of issues with squatters and trying to remove them from properties because evictions are not happening in Florida until the beginning of August due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ moratorium.

“It kind of makes you shelter in your own house,” Rachel Sharpless, a neighbor, said. “We really, really appreciate it, so thank you, Fort Lauderdale PD.”

After some legal maneuvering and a no trespass signed by the homeowner, Fort Lauderdale Police said they finally had the authority to evict the man Thursday morning.

“It was just lots of cursing and screaming and yelling,” Ron, a neighbor, said. “He kept on telling, ‘How dare us take him out of his house?'”

The homeowner said the locks will be changed.

Neighbors added that the man is most likely homeless and is in need of mental health help.

