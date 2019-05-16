Police evacuate NW Miami-Dade Walmart after bomb threat

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department are currently on the scene of a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The call was received at around 3 p.m. Thursday in regards to a threat at the Walmart on the 3200 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Police have evacuated the store while they investigate the credibility of the threat.

