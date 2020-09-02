Police establish perimeter after man shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently searching for a shooter after a man was injured in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting in the area of Northwest 22nd Street and 15th Avenue at around 12:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Authorities said a man was shot and transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

A perimeter has since been established to find the shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.