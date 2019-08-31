Police establish perimeter after burglary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers have set up a perimeter in Miami in search of a burglar.

City of Miami Police officers responded to the scene along Northwest 22nd Avenue and Seventh Street just after 2:30 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said one person has been detained while officers continue to search for two other individuals.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

