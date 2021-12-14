PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver was shot and killed in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene near Memorial Manor off Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard, at around 10:45 p.m., Monday.

Officials said they received several 911 calls about a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they saw a dark-colored BMW had crashed into some palm trees and the driver was deceased.

Bullet holes were also apparent in the vehicle.

It remains unclear how many other vehicles were involved in the shooting.

The car could be seen in the bed of a tow truck waiting to be towed from the scene.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

