DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who struck a woman in Doral had initially left the scene but returned to the crash site minutes later, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 114th Avenue and 50th Street, just after 9:15 p.m., Thursday.

The woman who was struck was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

