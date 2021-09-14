HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken the driver of a stolen pickup truck into custody after a crash in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police said they found the stolen vehicle around West 72nd Street and 19th Court, Tuesday morning.

The vehicle took off and crashed into a box truck after officers tried to make a traffic stop.

“Suddenly, when a pickup truck just ran in front of me, there was nothing I could do,” Alfredo Lopez, the owner of the box truck, said.

Police said they caught the driver of the stolen pickup after the crash.

No one was seriously hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.