NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a driver who crashed into a marked City of Miami Police vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade, but did not stop.

According to investigators, a white Chrysler Crossfire was involved in a hit-and-run collision with an officer’s police cruiser just before 7 p.m., Friday

The crash happened on Northwest 22nd Avenue and 119th Street.

Paramedics treated the officer on scene, but she did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Police are searching for the Crossfire, which they said sustained front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

