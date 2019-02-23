PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, exposed himself to a teenage girl in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said the subject targeted the victim as she was walking home from school, just before 3:15 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the driver pulled up to the girl in the area of 2040 North University Drive and spoke to her while his shorts were pulled down and his genitals were exposed.

Police said the man shouted a sexually charged claim at her and appeared to record video of her with a smartphone.

Officials said the subject drove off shortly after. He did not make physical contact with the teen.

The victim came home and dialed 911.

Investigators said the driver is in his 40s, has short gray hair and a salt-and-pepper beard. He was wearing a T-shirt and gray gym shorts.

Police said he was driving an older model Jeep, possibly a Wrangler, having at least one panel that appeared to be gray.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

