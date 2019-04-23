Police: Driver crashed through water facility gate, ends up in swamp

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who is possibly armed ended up in a swamp after he rammed the front gate of a water treatment facility in Northwest Miami-Dade and fled, police said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as Miami-Dade Police officers, a Special Response Team unit and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews surrounded an industrial area along the 13600 block of Northwest 58th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Another fire #Miami Dade Fire rescue unit just rolled in to a water treatment facility, responding to a standoff that involves “a suspect, possibly armed with a gun,” who crashed a gate and is now “in the swamp.” @MiamiDadePD Special Response teams here too @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/0s6l1DZ3nV — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 23, 2019

Cameras captured part of the chain-link fence on top of a parked silver Toyota Corolla.

Officials said the subject rammed the gate, possibly in a white truck, and drove away, sending part of the gate on top of the Corolla.

At around 5:15 p.m., police said the subject somehow wound up in a swamp, about two miles away.

A #Miami-Dade Police chopper just showed up to this water treatment facility standoff. This NW Miami Dade scene is why our news chopper is unable to fly in this airspace. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/UkxKcqRjSo — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 23, 2019

Officials said police officers are trying to pull him out of the water. As of 5:30 p.m., officers said he appears to be OK.

Just before 6 p.m., more police officers and medical teams responded to the scene.

Minutes later, cameras captured an SRT chopper hovering above the area.

