Police: Driver crashed through water facility fence, ends up in swamp

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who is possibly armed ended up in a swamp after he rammed through a water facility in Northwest Miami-Dade and fled, police said.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Police officers and a SWAT unit at an industrial area along the 13600 block of Northwest 58th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Cameras captured part of the chain-link on top of a parked car.

Officials said the subject rammed the gate and drove away. At around 5:15 p.m., police said the subject somehow wound up in a swamp, about two miles away.

Officials said police officers are trying to pull him out of the water.

