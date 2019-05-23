Police: Driver arrested in shooting of Sweetwater mayoral candidate’s minivan staged incident

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man days after, they said, he staged a shooting of the campaign minivan for a Sweetwater commissioner who is running for mayor, then claimed someone opened fire at the vehicle while he was behind the wheel.

7News cameras captured Sweetwater Police officers taking Ricardo Rodríguez into custody, Thursday afternoon.

The Honda Pilot in the incident was used to display posters for Sweetwater Commissioner Jose Diaz, who is running against sitting Mayor Orlando Lopez in a runoff election set for next Tuesday.

Rodriguez said someone opened fire at the vehicle near Southwest 109th Avenue and Sixth Street, Sunday.

Two bullet holes pierced the driver’s door of the minivan.

But on Thursday, investigators said the entire incident was fabricated. Rodriguez has been charged with filing a false police report.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Lopez said, the incident was nothing more than a political stunt.

“I’m trying to take the high road on this rather than what he does, which is try to point fingers when he knows, his camp knows, that this was staged,” said Lopez.

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said on Tuesday that there were too many inconsistencies in Rodríguez’s account.

