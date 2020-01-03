Police: Driver accidentally backs into pool at West Palm Beach hotel

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach.
According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
The two people inside of the vehicle escaped safely, police said.
Crews have since removed the vehicle.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.