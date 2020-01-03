Police: Driver accidentally backs into pool at West Palm Beach hotel

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.

The two people inside of the vehicle escaped safely, police said.

Thankfully, no one was injured. The adult driver and passenger escaped after accidentally backing into the pool. #westpalmbeach. pic.twitter.com/PwA4oGstyi — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) January 3, 2020

And this is how it gets removed. #westpalmbeach pic.twitter.com/ZUei4RMEzT — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) January 3, 2020

Crews have since removed the vehicle.

