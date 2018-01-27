Police: Dog shot after biting person in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog has been shot in Davie after, police said, it got loose and bit a person, Friday night.

According to Davie Police, the dog got loose and ran out the front door while its owner was starting a walk, on the 6100 block of SW 41st Place, around 5:30 p.m.

The dog bit a person, who then shot the dog in the leg, police said.

The shooter, who had a concealed weapons permit, was not injured.

The dog is currently recovering at Pet Express Animal Hospital.

